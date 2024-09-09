What Happened?

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
8 months ago

There appears to be a general consensus that something happened that derailed what seemed to be a steady progress towards a more civil and civilized society. Much has been written about the symptoms, one might be excused for thinking far too much has been said. But despite the avalanche of discussions, no one has truly pointed to the moment when things tipped over and began to become increasingly worse. We know this because no one has given us the solution by which things can be turned around, in a substantial way. Successive conservative governments provide us with a pause from time to time, but the decay begins with renewed vigor, once the left regains power. What feeds the left and what can be done to eradicate it and the tools it uses to push its agenda forward? It’s a far easier process than you think. They have a fundamental weakness and it will destroy them, if the right is given the right tools.  

