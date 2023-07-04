Pro-America Platform Loaded With News, Podcasts, Business Network, and More - Chuck Barham

“Hard work meets opportunity,” says Chuck Barham. Chuck is the CMO of Freedom Square, an incredible networking resource for freedom-loving people who want to do business with like-minded Americans. Chuck explains the inspiration behind the company and the resources available on their website and app, including advertising, customizable news feeds, and business spotlights for your entrepreneurial platform. “We are building this for you,” Chuck says. The site is in beta mode, but you can already find a great foundation of news, podcasts, and a plethora of articles in the resource library. In addition, they are partnered with prominent organizations like Salem Media, Moms for America, The Blaze, and The Epoch Times.







TAKEAWAYS





You can create a free profile at Freedom Square for your business or podcast by heading to FreedomSquare.com





The site uses proprietary security and software that is very secure and very safe and your personal information will never be shared





Joining Freedom Square as a paying member includes many benefits, including advertising and marketing





What makes America the best country in the world is the unlimited opportunity at our fingertips and why we must preserve at all costs







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Freedom Square Video: https://bit.ly/3XcqwIB

Business Sign Up Page: https://bit.ly/FreedomCCM

Freedom Square App on iTunes Store: https://bit.ly/3NAz7Sr

Freedom Square App on Google Play Store: https://bit.ly/3NVjDss





🔗 CONNECT WITH FREEDOM SQUARE

Website: https://www.freedomsquare.com/home

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FreedomSquareUSA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freedomsquareusa/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FreedomSquareUS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@freedomsquareusa8767

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/freedom-square-usa/





🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom





📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow





📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM





💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/





