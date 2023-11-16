Quo Vadis





Nov 16, 2023





In this video we share Mystic Gisella Cardia on the Prophets of the End Times.





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella Cardia for November 13, 2021:





Dear children, thank you for having responded to my call in your hearts.





My children, today I am here as the Mother of Sorrows: I look at your hearts and I do not see the peace that you will need in order to face dark times.





Beloved children, how much wickedness there still is in the world, persecutions and judgments against your brothers and sisters.





Remember that only God is judge and not you: entrust all your sufferings to Him.





My children, I see many people who pray a great deal, but without their hearts and without love.





These are not prayers, but only useless words: put all your love into them and with your eyes and hands raised toward Heaven, turn to Jesus Christ, the only and true Savior.'





Beloved children, pray for the Church, pray for America where everything is ready for war.





Pray for Russia, which seems to want peace, but which is already prepared for conflict.





Do penance, my children.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





In her message to mystic Gisella Cardia on November 6, 2021, the Blessed Mother said that the Warning is not far off. The message:





“My children, thank you for having answered my call in your hearts.





My children, I ask you to have a pure heart: rid it of hatred and resentment, and make weekly confession; be ready, because the Warning is about to occur.





I will make a bridge between Heaven and earth for all my beloved children.





“My children, walk on the way of holiness, your sufferings that you offer up will help for the salvation of many souls, especially the suffering of my beloved (Gisella).





I am gathering my children so that together they would evangelize as much as possible: this is now urgent.





My daughter, speak of my Jesus in the world; I will be at your side — my love and consolation are drawing many souls who would otherwise be lost.





My children, pray for those in government, for they are plotting something dangerous for you. Pray for the Church.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.”





Finally, on November 3, 2021 Our Lady gave the following message to Gisella Cardia:





My children, thank you for having listened to my call in your hearts.





I am happy to see you here on your knees in prayer.





My children, how I would like to see you like this, not to mention the shower of blessings, especially in these very difficult times.





This pleases Jesus very much, especially seeing a true faith, a courageous faith that is not afraid of anything.





You have been entrusted to me as children and I love you as the Mother of Jesus and your Mother.





I want to keep you from sin; I want you always to be ready to unite your gaze with that of Jesus.





Pray, children, for the Church, because unfortunately, the threats are from within.





Remember that you will be persecuted as was my Son.





You will be called insane as they said to my Son, and you will not be accepted because of your faith.





Your pains will be rewarded a thousand times over.





Above all, if you continue on this path, you will one day enjoy paradise.





Pray that war would not be able to begin, because everything is ready in the nations.





Pray for Spain.





Now I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Gisella continues to have her daily apparitions as she has since 2016.





Since November 2022, Our Lady gives Gisella a monthly message to share every 3rd of the month.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIWkq-KWOlQ