The Seducer's Diet [7/33] Steps to Sexual Sovereignty

If you’re serious about personal transformation there’s no excuse for being lazy or cavalier about your diet. And of course, the best diet varies from person to person, but what follows are some guidelines and diet hacks. The best recent science has concluded that Keto or Paleo-style diet is the diet most copasetic with our evolutionary biology and conducive to our productivity and happiness.





⏬ Access the three transformational resources

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/V-Transformation

🎞️ 33 Steps to Losing Your Virginity - Full uninterrupted two-hour documentary + action plan + downloadable infographic

📖 Four sample chapters (ebook+audio) from my book for men - Don't Stick Your Dick in a Blender: How to meet a nice girl instead - from a tantric husband with a better sex life than you!

☯️ 9 Steps to Becoming a Tantric Man - The first video module of my sexhacking course, Master Mind Master Body Master Her.





Want to talk with me instead?

📞 Apply for Seduction Coaching: https://www.limitlessmindset.com/virginity-consulting-coaching