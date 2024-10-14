Expose DEI to Stop Kamala

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Kamala Harris is a disaster, but you already knew that. What you may not know is that defeating Kamala isn't just about lambasting the economy or highlighting her border invasion. It's about exposing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for what it really is and what it will do if she wins.