SDA Church Appears To Fall But Doesn't Fall. Last Day Events & Ellen White Writings Clarified

God has a church. It is not the great cathedral, neither is it the national establishment, neither is it the various denominations; it is the people who love God and keep His commandments. "Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them" (Matthew 18:20). Where Christ is even among the humble few, this is Christ's church, for the presence of the High and Holy One who inhabiteth eternity can alone constitute a church. UL 315.5





The voice from Battle Creek, which has been regarded as authority in counselling how the work should be done, is no longer the voice of God; but it is the voice of—whom? From whence does it come, and where is its vital power? This state of things is maintained by men who should have been disconnected from the work long ago. These men do not scruple to quote the Word of God as their authority, but the god who is leading them is a false god. 11LtMs, Lt 4, 1896, par. 16





The cause is the Lord's. He is on board the ship as commander-in-chief. He will guide us safely into port. He can command the winds and the waves, and they will obey Him. If we follow His directions, we have no need to be anxious or troubled. In Him we may trust. He bestows His richest endowments upon those who love Him and keep His commandments. He will never forsake those who work in His lines. RH July 16, 1901, par. 10





It is time that church members understood that everywhere there is a work to be done in the Lord's vineyard. No one is to wait for a regular process before they make any efforts. They should take up the work right where they are. There should be many at work in what are called "irregular lines." If one hundred laborers would step out of the "regular lines," and take up self-sacrificing work, such as Brother Shireman has done, souls would be won to the Lord. And the workers would understand by experience what it means to be laborers together with God. SpM 195.5





God calls for consecrated workers who will be true to Him—humble men who see the need of evangelistic work and do not draw back, but do each day's work faithfully, relying upon God for help and strength in every emergency. The message is to be taken up by those who love and fear God. Lay not your burden upon any conference. Go forth, and, as evangelists, in a humble way present "Thus saith the Scriptures." 20LtMs, Lt 43, 1905, par. 5





The work of John the Baptist, and the work of those who in the last days go forth in the spirit and power of Elijah to arouse the people from their apathy, are in many respects the same. His work is a type of the work that must be done in this age. Christ is to come the second time to judge the world in righteousness. The messengers of God who bear the last message of warning to be given to the world, are to prepare the way for Christ's second advent, as John prepared the way for his first advent. In this preparatory work, "every valley shall be exalted, and every mountain shall be made low; and the crooked shall be made straight, and the rough places plain;" for history is to be repeated, and once again "the glory of the Lord shall be revealed, and all flesh shall see it together; for the mouth of the Lord hath spoken it." SW March 21, 1905, par. 10





Ellen White: Do NOT Give SDA Church Deed Over To The General Conference Of Seventh Day Adventists https://youtu.be/M4IOlHOa8mc?si=x2i9lS-EePrp41a2





David House