Mike Davis: The Raid, The Indictment, The DOJ & WH Regime Plan to Eliminate TRUMP.

THIS IS IMPEACHABLE” – BIDEN BUSTED – Removed President Trump’s Executive Privilege in Order to Raid Mar-a-Lago to Cover-Up His Own Illegal Possession of Classified Docs



Memos released last August also revealed the Biden White House worked directly with the DOJ and National Archives to instigate a criminal investigation into Trump’s handling of documents.

Attorney Davis was on Bannon’s War Room Tuesday night and he shared more on this topic that was newsworthy. Bannon and Davis discussed the various legal cases and actions against Trump and Americans.

DA Braggs’s move against Jim Jordan and the House is unprecedented. Jordan has every right to request information from Bragg who is using federal money to attack President Trump in the bogus case there. Jordan is over the target, especially in regards to Michael Colangelo working for Bragg after moving from the Obama and Biden gang to the DA’s office and a couple of months later Trump was indicted.

It’s very clear – Biden had to waive executive privilege for Trump. He green lighted Garland’s unprecedented, unnecessary, unlawful home raid on Trump, his political enemy…

Davis argues that Biden wanted to get back documents showing the Clinton, Obama, and Biden connections to Russian collusion and Garland did the raid to cover up for Biden. Only Biden could waive Trump’s executive privilege.





