The Pink Swastika's Political Consequences of Today's Rulership
1258 views • 04/15/2023

The French King Philip the Fair and his state Prosecutor Guillaume de Nogaret said in 1307, that the Knights Templars were Sodomites and Satanists, and the King spoke truth; and out of the Military Order of the Templars came the Freemasons, who rule the entire world out of their base in the Alps Switzerland. We're actually being ruled by a severe Evil, and the good King and his powerful Prosecutor saw it all coming . . . . . alas the evil Knights Templars won the War, and the French King lost his head under the Guillotine, and Humanity is globally enslaved by the Forces of Darkness.

freemasonsknights templarsorder of the garterpink swastikagay invasionlgbt politiciansfrench politicsmakronoshoni soit qui mal y pense
