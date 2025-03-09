COME JOIN US TO HELP PUT OUT THE FIRES OF THE INSANE WORLD WE ARE EXPERIENCING! LIVE MEDITATION!

DR JOE MARRA-AGUIDINGLITE

https://www.youtube.com/@aguidinglite

DR JOE MARRA-UNIVERSAL TALK

https://www.youtube.com/@UniversalTalking





For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1772620269829378224

https://news.sky.com/story/state-of-emergency-issued-as-fires-sweep-through-new-yorks-long-island-13324819

https://x.com/MilaLovesJoe/status/1898834105951003054

https://x.com/tparon/status/1898837568877142195

https://www.nbcmiami.com/news/local/3-yachts-catch-fire-on-miami-river-videos-show-intense-flames-emergency-response/3560891/

https://www.ecoticias.com/en/nasa-south-atlantic-anomaly-impact/11903/

https://www.limaohio.com/top-stories/2025/03/08/the-spring-forward-of-daylight-saving-time-comes-with-health-concerns/

https://www.healthline.com/health/mental-health/types-of-meditation#focused-meditation

https://www.ecoticias.com/en/mega-iceberg-a23a-south-georgia/11782/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qHiRJMbERJQ

https://x.com/disclosetv/status/1898814384257855967

https://x.com/KarluskaP/status/1898587221092979010