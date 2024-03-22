Whatever you think of Donald Trump, one thing is certain. He is the Rocky Balboa of American politics. Every time his opponents knock him to the mat, somehow Mr. Trump finds the strength to get back on his feet and find another round. There’s never been anybody like him in American history. Mr. Trump’s latest crisis is paying a massive $454 million court fine by Monday. New York State Attorney General Letitia James is salivating over the prospects of padlocking Mr. Trump’s luxury buildings on Tuesday and selling off his real estate in public auctions. Not so fast. Mr. Trump may have a winning card up his sleeve.





Rick Wiles. Airdate 03/22/2024





Watch this FULL show exclusively on Faith & Values

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/mar-22-2024-donald-rocky-balboa-trump-may-pay-massive-fine-on-monday-and-escape-dems-trap





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Now is the time to protect your assets with physical gold & silver. Contact Genesis Gold Today!

https://www.TruNewsGold.com





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf