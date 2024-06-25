BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tommy Robinson Arrested in Calgary, Canada After Speaking at Rebel News Event
American Patriots God Country
87 views • 10 months ago

Tommy Robinson's been arrested in Calgary, Canada for an "Outstanding Immigration Warrant" after speaking at an event organized by Rebel News' Ezra Levant.

Update: Ezra employed the services of a top lawyer to help Tommy. Tommy's been released for now. He'll have to surrender his passport & wait for an immigration hearing.

STEVE'S TAKE: This is fascism. It's targeting people that communists there in Chinada disagree with. This is orchestrated from the top (i.e. the UK Gov/Civil Service & Justin Trudeau).

Everything Tommy is accused of is manufactured BS. The left uses the BS as "justification" for additional BS arrests.

Let's see if things change & Tommy is allowed to go back to the UK in time for his July 27th rally.

You better believe him being arrested & kept in Canada ultimately also has to do with impeding the success of that rally too which is why I've been telling Tommy & his followers walking down the street isn't enough anymore.

🙏 for Tommy! 🇺🇸 🇬🇧

All of these videos were gathered from Tommy Robinson's Telegram channel and at times were slightly edited (i.e. text added, slight trimming) to provide my view of the events.

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

