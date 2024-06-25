Tommy Robinson Arrested in Calgary, Canada After Speaking at Rebel News Event

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tommy Robinson's been arrested in Calgary, Canada for an "Outstanding Immigration Warrant" after speaking at an event organized by Rebel News' Ezra Levant.
Update: Ezra employed the services of a top lawyer to help Tommy. Tommy's been released for now. He'll have to surrender his passport & wait for an immigration hearing.
STEVE'S TAKE: This is fascism. It's targeting people that communists there in Chinada disagree with. This is orchestrated from the top (i.e. the UK Gov/Civil Service & Justin Trudeau).
Everything Tommy is accused of is manufactured BS. The left uses the BS as "justification" for additional BS arrests.
Let's see if things change & Tommy is allowed to go back to the UK in time for his July 27th rally.
You better believe him being arrested & kept in Canada ultimately also has to do with impeding the success of that rally too which is why I've been telling Tommy & his followers walking down the street isn't enough anymore.
🙏 for Tommy! 🇺🇸 🇬🇧
All of these videos were gathered from Tommy Robinson's Telegram channel and at times were slightly edited (i.e. text added, slight trimming) to provide my view of the events.
