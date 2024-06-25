Tommy Robinson Arrested in Calgary, Canada After Speaking at Rebel News Event

👕 SHOP www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com Use SAVE15 at checkout!

Tommy Robinson's been arrested in Calgary, Canada for an "Outstanding Immigration Warrant" after speaking at an event organized by Rebel News' Ezra Levant.

Update: Ezra employed the services of a top lawyer to help Tommy. Tommy's been released for now. He'll have to surrender his passport & wait for an immigration hearing.

STEVE'S TAKE: This is fascism. It's targeting people that communists there in Chinada disagree with. This is orchestrated from the top (i.e. the UK Gov/Civil Service & Justin Trudeau).

Everything Tommy is accused of is manufactured BS. The left uses the BS as "justification" for additional BS arrests.

Let's see if things change & Tommy is allowed to go back to the UK in time for his July 27th rally.

You better believe him being arrested & kept in Canada ultimately also has to do with impeding the success of that rally too which is why I've been telling Tommy & his followers walking down the street isn't enough anymore.

🙏 for Tommy! 🇺🇸 🇬🇧

All of these videos were gathered from Tommy Robinson's Telegram channel and at times were slightly edited (i.e. text added, slight trimming) to provide my view of the events.

💰 DONATE: (Locals) https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com or (PayPal) https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/AmericanPatriotsApp

FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️

1. Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry

2. Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC

3. Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac

4. Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC

5. BitChute - www.bitchute.com/channel/american_patriots_for_god_and_country/

AMERICAN PATRIOTS APPAREL TOP COLLECTIONS ⬇️

1. All Products: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/all-products

2. God Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/god-gear

3. Made in USA Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/made-in-usa

4. Trump Apparel: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/trump-apparel

5. Men's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/mens-clothing

6. Women's Clothing: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/womens-clothing

7. Don't Tread On Me Gear: www.americanpatriotsapparel.com/product-category/dont-tread-on-me-gear

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE! ✌️