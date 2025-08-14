A SAVIOR, BUT WE DON'T LIKE THE PACKAGING | 8-14-2025

Show #2473





Show Notes:





Pastor's call on Kroger to end LGBT policies: https://www.christianpost.com/news/ohio-pastors-call-on-kroger-to-end-radical-lgbt-policies.html

Proverbs 14: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Proverbs%2014&version=KJV

'Penury': https://webstersdictionary1828.com/Dictionary/penury

The Times They Are A Changin' - Bob Dylan: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fS7aBrBUaFU&list=RDfS7aBrBUaFU&start_radio=1

Teamsters in now Republican: https://www.politico.com/news/2025/08/11/teamsters-donations-00502709

Vaccines are not injected in meat: https://www.facebook.com/100000992599975/videos/4973395562886076

Lucifer used intellect: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1435135021033699

2 kinds of dumb - Hoosiers: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWrARlPDyE4

Steve Quayle: https://www.stevequayle.com/

Trump has 'Great Relationship with God': http://youtube.com/watch?v=mFruUe4CEQ0





Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.





