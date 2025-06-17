BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Two tankers are burning after a collision near the Strait of Hormuz
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
140 views • 3 months ago

Two tankers are burning after a collision near the Strait of Hormuz.

Heard about this yesterday, but not enough info. This calls it a collision. Previous video and images from so far away, so I questioned it. Here's a video closeup so posting it.

Adding,

not liking the following words here, or what it could imply? Cynthia

⚡️Trump on Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei:

We know where the "Supreme Leader" is. We will not kill him now, but we warn against attacks on civilians or US soldiers - patience is at its limit.

Adding: 

The United States is massively redeploying its fighter jets to the Middle East.

U.S. already has military presence in the Middle East, with nearly 40,000 troops and various military assets stationed there.

Adding still questions??: 

❗️Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was killed in an assassination attempt in Tehran, the Report portal reports with reference to Azerbaijan Television (AzTV).

According to information, the former politician was killed in a street shooting.

However, other media outlets refute these reports and claim that in fact it was Fereydoon Abbasi, who played an important role in Iran's nuclear program, who was killed.

