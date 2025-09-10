Biometric ID traps: How will most people be tricked to give up their Freedom? Ai Deep State.

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Bio Metric ID Trick

VCAST covers multiple tricks to get your Biometrics (wild tech) especially to pay with your finger online that will feed the Ai surveillance centralized control system. Will your kids see an Ai Hologram teacher that ultimately will prime worshiping the image of the beast? Melenia Trump is pushing this Ai teacher tech with the Ai tech overlords. Is Elon the false prophet with his religion being scientism? More evidence his bio hack technology will allow the blind to see that is nothing short of lying signs and wonders that mimic Christ’s miracles. Why is this tech dangerous, because Ai has read write capabilities that will overcome your free will. Remember, everything is a counterfeit. Why did the Economist Magazine Cover show transhumanism with syringes? If you don’t except Noahide laws or think the Bible is real, will you be labeled with a psychological disorder? Last, we cover the creepy Trump dinner with Tech executives. Are these your future Ten Kings that will rule the world? I’m not buying the Ai race against China for it is one big team.



