Sugar Addicts: Its Not You. Its the Yeast

If you THINK you're addicted to sugar, have you ever thought about it not being YOU, but rather--the yeast that lives inside you? You CAN get rid of it.





Join the 26-Day Detox https://bd272.isrefer.com/go/detoxsecretsbb/ro/





★ SUBSCRIBE to this channel

★ LIKE GreenSmoothieGirl on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GreenSmoothieGirl/





Check out https://www.greensmoothiegirl.com for more info, recipes, and Robyn’s blog.





Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.