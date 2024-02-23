This is how Independent journalists are FIGHTING back against the empire _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Independent Journalism is under attack with journalists being threatened with legal action, prison time, or worst... killed. Tucker Carlson has been threatened with sanctions and prison time because he had the audacity to fly to Moscow to interview Vladmir Putin... and show the world how western sanctions against Russia aren't working.