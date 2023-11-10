BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Michigan community threaten to derail Joe Biden's re-election campaign
79 views • 11/10/2023

The Arab-American community in Michigan are threatening to derail US President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign as the White House continues to resist calling upon Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza. Students and local activists boarded buses for an eight-hour drive to Washington DC to join a national pro-Palestine march. In 2020, Joe Biden won the state of Michigan by around 155,000 votes – in a state of over 8 million registered voters. According to exit polling, 145,000 of those voters were Muslim-Americans and they might just not cast a ballot for Joe Biden next time around. One protester even announced she was “heartbroken” when she thinks back to how she voted for the Democrats.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


current eventsnewspolitics
