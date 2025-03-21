Dumitru’s Internal Revolution Has Started 03/20/2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today is all about a Nation Divided. We are absolutely a Nation divided. The Angel told Dumitru Duduman: “The Fall of America will start with an Internal Revolution started by the communists. Some of the People will start fighting against the Government. Pastor Stan shares many articles today that shows exactly that – people fighting against the Government.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
00:00Understand Bible Prophecy
05:40Warning to America
07:56A Divided Nation
26:07Our Sponsors