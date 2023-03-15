© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Wise Woman, Foolish Woman.
Proverbs 14:1 (NIV).
1) The wise woman builds her house,
but with her own hands the foolish one tears hers down.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
A wise woman works to improve her home.
A foolish woman intentionally destroys it.
I have seen both in my life.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p97bd8z
#wise #woman #builds #her #house #own #hands #foolish #tears #hers #down