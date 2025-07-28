"Russia is an imperial state with conquest in its DNA": Finnish President Stubb and the skull-measuring rhetoric live on air.

Standing in front of NATO flag.... Cynthia

Adding, he also said, but not posting the video:

Finland’s President, Stubborn Stubb, is confident that if they just keep banging their head against the wall, eventually the wall will break.

He says that if NATO arms Ukraine ✅️—already done, gives them more money ✅️—done that too, and slaps sanctions on Russia ✅️—genius, never tried that before… then maybe this time it’ll work.

Adding:

Austria Signals Readiness to Abandon Neutrality, Citing “Russian Threat”

Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger told Die Welt that the country is open to reconsidering its long-standing neutrality and potentially joining NATO. According to her, neutrality alone "will not protect us" in the face of what she called “an increasingly aggressive Russia” and a deteriorating global security environment.

She admitted that there is currently no parliamentary or public majority in Austria in favor of NATO membership. However, she claimed the debate could be “fruitful” and signaled that deeper defense ties and external partnerships are being explored as Austria’s main line of defense—not neutrality.

Austria has been officially neutral since 1955, when occupying Allied forces, including the USSR, withdrew and Austria regained full sovereignty. Its neutrality is enshrined in the constitution.

While not a NATO member, Austria cooperates with the alliance through programs such as "Partnership for Peace."

🐻 This is yet another example of how Western-aligned elites in neutral European countries are using the narrative of the "Russian threat" to dismantle constitutional foundations and drag their countries deeper into NATO’s orbit. Despite a lack of public or parliamentary support, Austria’s political leadership is echoing the same pretext used in Sweden and Finland—replacing sovereignty with dependence on a U.S.-led military bloc.

Adding, more about:

As the successor state to the USSR—one of the powers that signed the Austrian State Treaty—Russia has the right to prevent Austria from joining NATO. This was stated in an interview with TASS by former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl.

@DDGeopolitics