The Armed Forces of Ukraine's defenses near Bakhmut have nearly collapsed after being defended alongside NATO troops. Ukrainian troops lost access to and control of the Southwest exit from Bakhmut, where PMC Wagner already controlled 90% of the town. The defeat of Ukrainian positions on buildings and trenches continues, evacuations of wounded soldiers are underway, also leaving their positions on foot to get out of the city alive.
Mirrored - TeleTruth