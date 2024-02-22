So Goes The Nation...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Libs Want Every State To Look Like California
* Gov. Brylcreem trashed CA’s budget.
* CA’s destruction is blueprint for nation.
* He squandered nearly $100B surplus.
* ’Rona spending created illusion of success.
* [Bidan] delusionally touts economy, brags about flouting Supreme Court.
