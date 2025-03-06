CHP Talks: Brandon Pringle—The Church MUST Stand Against Tyranny!

March 6, 2025: My guest this week is Brandon Pringle, a Canadian patriot who lives in Alberta. We discuss the need to defend and maintain free speech and the historical benefit we have had from our proximity to the USA . . . especially in relation to their First Amendment protection of free speech. Brandon explains the need for church leaders and individual Christians to stand up, to speak the truth and to be a prophetic witness to our surrounding secular society.

To reach Brandon or to request info by phone, call: 1-844-73JESUS.

For videos from the Such A Time conference, visit: https://suchatime.ca





