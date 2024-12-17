This video is a powerful reality check for many. After you watch this video, ask yourself if you are walking according to the prince of the power of the air. The Bible tells us that satan is the prince of the power of the air. In other words, satan is the ruler of the airwaves and the power of the airwaves, which include radio, television, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, virtually ALL telecommunications. What do you listen to? What do you watch? Do you prioritize time using social media on your phone, your tablet, or your computer over your time spent in prayer - in conversations with Jesus? Does watching your favorite college or professional sports team take priority over time you spend praying in the Spirit? Is it more important to you to listen to your favorite artist or watch your favorite actors than it is to spend time on your knees in spirit and truth worship to our Father in heaven?

I have had to ask myself those questions. My wife and I stopped watching network television over 20 years ago. We stopped listening to the radio, even so-called "Christian" radio, over 20 years ago as well. The Holy Spirit reminded me, "You are what you eat, both physically and spiritually." Even a lot of so-called "worship" music is written and sung by individuals who wouldn't know Jesus if He walked right up to them. Their god is fame, and fortune. Over 90% of so-called "Christian" singers/bands/artists are truly abiding in Jesus, waling in His love, and guided by His Holy Spirit. Most of them, just like in the secular entertainment industry, have sould their souls to the prince of the power of the air in exchange for temporary fame and fortune. My wife and I went to a concert in our hometown where Phil Joel, Earthsuit, V*Enna, and an upcoming young 16 year old artist named Katy Hudson were playing. Katy Hudson was the opening act. Before the concert began, some of the artists were sitting at their merch tables, talking with fans, and selling CDs, t-shirts, posters, etc. Katy Hudson was sitting at her merch table alone, so my wife and I walked up to her table and struck up a conversation with her. I saw some friends coming into the building that I hadn't seen in a while, so I told my wife that I was going to talk with them. My wife remained with Katy Hudson, talking with her, listening to her, and just being there as an encouragement for her. My wife talked with Katy Hudson for over 45 minutes - until she had to go backstage and get ready to begin the concert. She got up, hugged my wife and thanked her for being so kind to her.

That young girl, 16 year old Katy Hudson sold her soul to the prince of the power of the air less than a year after we met her, changing her name to Katy Perry.

She made the wrong choice, and admits it to this day. The sad thing is, she doesn't realize that all she needs to do is repent - change her mind and follow Jesus, and her mistake, ALL of her mistakes and sins, will be forgiven if she just turns around and follows Jesus.

The prince of the power of the air has a very compelling offer to those whose desire to be rich and famous exceeds their desire to just know Jesus and abide in Him, and the consequences for selling out to satan are dreadful. AND eternal.





IT'S IN THE BIBLE!





THINK FOR YOURSELF.

DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

THE TRUTH IS OUT THERE.





AVOID GOOGLE! AVOID MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS!

FIND THE TRUTH!





ASK FOR THE HOLY SPIRIT TO GUIDE YOU INTO ALL TRUTH AS JESUS PROMISED HE WILL.





The more you know...





------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Thanks for watching.

MY TELEGRAM CHANNEL - https://t.me/Fa17hPatriQt_417

MY TELEGRAM CHAT CHANNEL - https://t.me/StoneFaithPatriots





I want to take this moment to thank you who have donated to my channel. It is very much appreciated and very much needed. Words cannot express the gratitude in my heart for your kindness and generosity.





If and ONLY IF you are able to give, please consider donating to help me be able to afford to continue this work. I love you all, and I want to do this as long as the Lord allows. Thank you.

Here are a couple of links that you can use IF YOU ARE FINANCIALLY ABLE TO give and would like to donate to my channel -





My GiveSendGo campaign -

https://www.givesendgo.com/Fa17hPatriQt





My CashApp account -

https://cash.app/$iStone57





My PayPal account -

https://www.paypal.me/iStone417





Thanks again!