Quo Vadis





Jan 16, 2024





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Gisella Cardia for January 14, 2024





Here is the message of Our Lady to Gisella:





Dear children, thank you for being here in the prayer.





My children, evil is spreading on earth.





Believers and non-believers are disheartened, yet, they still do not repent, they do not ask for forgiveness for the sins committed.





My children, don't you see that the war is on you?





Don't you see the confusion that has been created for this humanity?





And yet, do not convert and do not ask for mercy and forgiveness from God. I see so many hard hearts.





A lot of falsehood and hypocrisy in this humanity... from the rulers to the inside of the Church.





I ask you: convert now! Technology has also been used for evil and not for good.





Children, my Jesus is coming and justice will be done.





All false and slanderers against those who fear God will be punished painfully.





But those who will be in faith, following the Commandments and the Word of God, will be preserved and guarded under my Blessed Mantle.





Now I leave you with my maternal blessing, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Our Lord gave a similar message to Gisella on July 15, 2022.





That message of Jesus to Gisella follows here:





My beloved, daughter and sister, write to the world.





Today, worse than the virus you have feared so much are the lust, wickedness, confusion, and selfishness that are spreading in the hearts and minds of humanity.





Apostasy reigns because My consecrated do not believe in the existence of Satan and his wiles; they do not speak of sin that tears apart, passing it off as a matter of routine.





I will come to divide good from evil. Return to Me before it is too late.





You no longer follow My teachings; you tolerate evil and bow your heads to it.





Those who approve of laws against those of My Father will be vomited out and will feel the burning of eternal fire.





There will be chastisements for the purification of this perverse humanity. Make your choice.





I tell you this so that you may be aware.





Wake up, for the time is over.





Many reject My mercy – I have shown them miracles, but they are blind and deaf.





I say to the politicians: in the name of God, stop now! I will destroy your plans.





Only I can decide about man’s end; your satanic plans will be swept away together with you.





My Father’s justice will thunder so loudly that the whole universe will tremble.





Those who follow God’s laws shall not fear, but rejoice, for the Kingdom of God is near.





Peace be with you.





Amen.





The alleged Marian apparitions in Trevignano Romano in Italy to Gisella Cardia began in 2016 following her visit to Mejuhgoria, Bosnia-Herzegovina.





The Church study of Gisella Cardia's apparitions and the phenomenon surrounding them is ongoing.





