Kerry Cassidy says in her discussion with Patriot Underground that William is the anti Christ, Princess Diana and Marylin Monroe are alive, and Trump is married to Diana and Baron is their child

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Holly Molly !
Don't forget as you celebrate this news to remember that we are conducting Cannabis Retreats in Medellin Colombia: www.cannabisretreatmedellincolombia.com. Cheers !
We also do non cannabis retreats: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com.
American owned by a Patriot catering to fellow Patriot North Americans here in Medellin Colombia