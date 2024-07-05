Learning NATURAL Law Will BREAK Society - Take Control NOW!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When you know thyself, you do not need to "believe" in anything external to you, because you see your place as part of the whole of the world. The concept known as "natural law" as mostly used throughout history helps us to do this.
Learn about Natural Law: https://theliberator.us/naturallaw
Powerful Book Going Deep Into The Problem and Solution (Over 200 philosophers, 440 pages): https://theliberator.us/book
Big Online Event With Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Resources: https://theliberator.us/show
The Liberator 2 Newsletter, Network, Get Involved: https://theliberator.us
All The Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
-
#wisdom #speech #speaking #speaker #philosophy #psychology #motivational #inspirational #powerful #powerfulmotivation #powerfulvideo #society #helpful #changetheworld #change #lawofattraction #naturallaw