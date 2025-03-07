Homeless in Winter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation demolished three Palestinian homes in the village of Al-Tuwani in Masafer Yatta, leaving dozens of Palestinians homeless in the cold weather conditions.
Interview: Popular Resistance activist
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 18/02/2025
