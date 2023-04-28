Dynamite - The River Is Wise

it touches my life like the waves on the sand...

Music: 'Boat on the River' Musician: Styx Album: Cornerstone, 1979 Producer: Chuck Panozzo, Dennis DeYoung, John Panozzo, James Young & Tommy Shaw; Label: A&M

Lyrics:

Take me back to my boat on the river

I need to go down, I need to come down

Take me back to my boat on the river

And I won't cry out any more

Time stands still as I gaze in her waters

She eases me down, touching me gently

With the waters that flow

past my boat on the river

So I don't cry out anymore

Oh, the river is wise

The river, it touches my life like the waves on the sand

And all roads lead to Tranquility Base

Where the frown on my face disappears

Take me down to my boat on the river

And I won't cry out anymore

Oh, the river is deep

The river, it touches my life like the waves on the sand

And all roads lead to Tranquility Base

Where the frown on my face disappears, whoa

Take me down to my boat on the river

I need to go down, won't you let me go down

Take me back to my boat on the river

And I won't cry out anymore

And I won't cry out anymore

And I won't cry out anymore





