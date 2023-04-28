Dynamite - The River Is Wise

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
it touches my life like the waves on the sand...
Music: 'Boat on the River' Musician: Styx Album: Cornerstone, 1979 Producer: Chuck Panozzo, Dennis DeYoung, John Panozzo, James Young & Tommy Shaw; Label: A&M
Lyrics:
Take me back to my boat on the river
I need to go down, I need to come down
Take me back to my boat on the river
And I won't cry out any more
Time stands still as I gaze in her waters
She eases me down, touching me gently
With the waters that flow
past my boat on the river
So I don't cry out anymore
Oh, the river is wise
The river, it touches my life like the waves on the sand
And all roads lead to Tranquility Base
Where the frown on my face disappears
Take me down to my boat on the river
And I won't cry out anymore
Oh, the river is deep
The river, it touches my life like the waves on the sand
And all roads lead to Tranquility Base
Where the frown on my face disappears, whoa
Take me down to my boat on the river
I need to go down, won't you let me go down
Take me back to my boat on the river
And I won't cry out anymore
And I won't cry out anymore
And I won't cry out anymore
This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.