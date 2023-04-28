BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dynamite - The River Is Wise
Sunshine Express Media
Sunshine Express Media
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 04/28/2023

it touches my life like the waves on the sand...

Music: 'Boat on the River' Musician: Styx Album: Cornerstone, 1979 Producer: Chuck Panozzo, Dennis DeYoung, John Panozzo, James Young & Tommy Shaw; Label: A&M

Lyrics:

Take me back to my boat on the river

I need to go down, I need to come down

Take me back to my boat on the river

And I won't cry out any more

Time stands still as I gaze in her waters

She eases me down, touching me gently

With the waters that flow

past my boat on the river

So I don't cry out anymore

Oh, the river is wise

The river, it touches my life like the waves on the sand

And all roads lead to Tranquility Base

Where the frown on my face disappears

Take me down to my boat on the river

And I won't cry out anymore

Oh, the river is deep

The river, it touches my life like the waves on the sand

And all roads lead to Tranquility Base

Where the frown on my face disappears, whoa

Take me down to my boat on the river

I need to go down, won't you let me go down

Take me back to my boat on the river

And I won't cry out anymore

And I won't cry out anymore

And I won't cry out anymore


This channel is not monetized. Content for adult educational purposes only and thus is considered fair use under copyright law. All original content copyright by original creators. Please thank and support them for their inspiration for this work and their contribution to society.

Keywords
humorcurrenteducationalhistoricalhappenings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy