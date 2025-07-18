Dutch Lawyer Prosecuting Bill Gates Arrested; Facing Euthanasia Over 'Conspiracy Theories'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The trial against Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla is underway in the Netherlands. But just days into the preliminary hearings, the case has already been thrown into chaos and globalist fascism is on full display.
Arno van Kessel, one of the two prosecutors, was arrested after submitting key documents tied to the prosecution of Gates and Bourla. He was blindfolded, taken by military police, and is now being held in a maximum-security facility, without charges, and without access to his legal team or family.
Sources inside the court say this wasn't just a state overreach, it was an operation coordinated through the World Economic Forum in Davos, with direct influence from Gates, one of the defendants in the trial.
