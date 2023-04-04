BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

New 18-Year-Old Saint? High School Senior with Brain Tumor Inspires THOUSANDS
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 04/04/2023

John-Henry Westen


April 3, 2023


18-Year-Old Maria Middleton passed away from a dangerous cancer — an inoperable brain tumor. But this high school senior inspired thousands to live lives of faith, hope, and love even as she faced incredible difficulties that no high school student should have to face. Now, Maria Middleton's father, Brian, is speaking out about his daughter's holy life in a new interview that just may be the start of a new saint in the making. Will the Catholic Church receive its newest teenage saint? Don't miss out on Maria Middleton's lasting legacy about the Culture of Life's biggest hope — life after death.


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=rumble


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2g2ioc-new-18-year-old-saint-high-school-senior-with-brain-tumor-inspires-thousand.html

Keywords
cancerthousandssainthigh schoolbrain tumorteenagerseniorpassed awayjohn-henry westeninspires18 years oldinoperablemaria middletonbrian middleton
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy