Level The Playing Field

We’re not going to win any debates if we’re doing it on the left’s terms.

Do not accept their false premises and word games.

Their argument is never based on logic or reason.





The full segment is linked below.





Dan Bongino Show Clips | The Left’s Insidious Technique To Rig Debates Exposed (10 April 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4omb1l-the-lefts-insidious-technique-to-rig-debates-exposed.html