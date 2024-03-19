How Israel’s Red Heifer Prophecy Explains What's Happening Right Now

Glenn Beck





Mar 18, 2024





Does Hamas fear that Jews in Israel are trying to fulfil a Biblical prophecy? Glenn reviews a story from earlier this year that went under the radar: On the 100th day of the war between Israel and Hamas, a Hamas spokesman proclaimed that Israel’s aggression “reached its peak” with “the bringing of red cows” to the Holy Land. This, Glenn explains, is a reference to the red heifer prophecy, which some Christians and Jews believe will usher in the building of the third Jewish Temple and the End Times. So, is Israel preparing to retake the Temple Mount? And was this why Hamas attacked on Oct. 7th in the first place?





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b2uuQkQYYuA