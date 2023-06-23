Why does the world hate the Bible & Christians?

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on Sabbath, June 17, 2023,





In these end times, Jesus Christ, the Bible, biblical Christianity and Christians are under attack. The Bible is being burnt by socialists and communists while Christians are being attacked by non believers because of their faith in Jesus Christ or Yeshua.



The Bible testifies of Christ and that’s why the Bible is hated by those in the world. As Christ says in John 5:39, Search the scriptures; for in them ye think ye have eternal life: and they are they which testify of me.



In Psalm 119:105 says: Thy word is a lamp unto my feet, and a light unto my path.



However, along with the Bible, truth-providing Christians are also hated by non-believers. High level persecution of Christians and tribulation are around the corner according to Acts 14:22, which says: confirming the souls of the disciples, and exhorting them to continue in the faith, and that we must through much tribulation enter into the kingdom of God.



As Christ says in Matthew 24:9, Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name’s sake. In John 15:25, Christ adds: But this cometh to pass, that the word might be fulfilled that is written in their law, They hated me without a cause.



A second martyrdom of Christians is also around the corner at the hands of the Vatican beast, her SUNday keeping churches made in the image of the Vatican beast in Revelation 20:4.



Get ready. It’s coming.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington