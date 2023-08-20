BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Africa's Dire LGBT Crisis The World's Last Stand For Traditional Values
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 08/20/2023

John-Henry Westen


August 17, 2023


The LGBT agenda has arrived in Africa, and traditional marriage and family values are at their last stand. With the world watching Malawi's struggle for faithful adherence to God's plan for marriage, Ugandan and African culture more broadly is battling a terrible war against the West's 'progressive' LGBT values. The future of the family hangs in the balance, and Malawi's Member of Parliament Ashems Songwe explains in full detail the dire stakes: the survival of traditional values against the West's progressive anti-life LGBT invasion. The world watches as Malawi fights for the traditional family, national sovereignty, and a future free of LGBT propaganda.


LOVE LIFESITE? LOVE BEING PRO-LIFE? GET THE FIRST AND ONLY LIMITED EDITION PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUND FROM LIFESITENEWS: https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


HELP US FIGHT THE CENSORSHIP OF BIG TECH: https://give.lifesitenews.com/


Connect with us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Music Code: MB01QTOYLIKLOEY


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v38he93-africas-dire-lgbt-crisis-the-worlds-last-stand-for-traditional-values.html

Keywords
familychristiancatholiclgbtafricacrisismarriagetraditional valuesanti-lifeugandathe westdirejohn-henry westenworlds last standmlawiashems songwe
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy