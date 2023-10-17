Maria Zeee & Dr. Ana Mihalcea: They Have Put Artificial Life INSIDE HUMANS, Legal Action Commences

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Ana Mihalcea joins Maria Zeee with new evidence that the globalists have put artificial life that appears to be sentient inside of human beings. Dr. Mihalcea also discusses the legal action that her and the National American Renaissance Movement have taken which can be adopted in every country.