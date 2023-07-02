© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Here’s What Reparations Would Look Like For Black Californians As The Task Force Prepares For The Final Vote In Oakland Saturday.
Up to $1.2 million in cash payments‼️
Black Californian at least 71 years old that can trace their lineage back to an enslaved person could receive up to $1.2 million in cash payments. The total amounts to $966,000 for health harms that disproportionately affect Black Californians, $159,000 for mass incarceration and over-policing, and up to $148,000 for housing discrimination.