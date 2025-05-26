Reasons People Self-Isolate and Self-Sabotage When Facing Horrendous Hurt - Otis Ledbetter





Rugged individualism can be helpful at times, but when it comes to nursing the hurts of our lives, it’s a hindrance. Pastor and author Otis Ledbetter discusses how we can heal trauma by looking into the reasons why people self-isolate and engage in damaging behavior in the wake of difficult experiences and events. Why are people afraid to change their lives? Why do some people struggle so badly with moving past their trauma? Otis encourages people to look at life through the lens of Biblical truth and to embrace an attitude of positivity, which he promises will bring comfort back into your life. God knows we were not created to be alone, so it’s imperative we seek support and help from others.









TAKEAWAYS





An example of destructive behavior is allowing damaging thoughts to sit and fester in your mind





Sometimes, when we talk about our problems too much, Satan is there to play on those fears





Some people are afraid of failure, and hence they are afraid to take risks





The Bible teaches us that it is good to think positively and to focus our thoughts on positive and uplifting things









