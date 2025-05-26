BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Reasons People Self-Isolate and Self-Sabotage When Facing Horrendous Hurt - Otis Ledbetter
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
414 followers
42 views • 3 months ago


Rugged individualism can be helpful at times, but when it comes to nursing the hurts of our lives, it’s a hindrance. Pastor and author Otis Ledbetter discusses how we can heal trauma by looking into the reasons why people self-isolate and engage in damaging behavior in the wake of difficult experiences and events. Why are people afraid to change their lives? Why do some people struggle so badly with moving past their trauma? Otis encourages people to look at life through the lens of Biblical truth and to embrace an attitude of positivity, which he promises will bring comfort back into your life. God knows we were not created to be alone, so it’s imperative we seek support and help from others.



TAKEAWAYS


An example of destructive behavior is allowing damaging thoughts to sit and fester in your mind


Sometimes, when we talk about our problems too much, Satan is there to play on those fears


Some people are afraid of failure, and hence they are afraid to take risks


The Bible teaches us that it is good to think positively and to focus our thoughts on positive and uplifting things



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3tAntfR

Set Free book: https://amzn.to/45o1Xi1


🔗 CONNECT WITH OTIS LEDBETTER

Website: https://www.joledbetter.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jotis.ledbetter.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oledbetter/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Jacob’s Ladder: https://jacobsladder.us/give/

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/TheHealingChurchFREEBook


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
biblejesushealingpastormental healthegotraumapositivityself sabotageselfishtina griffincounter culture mom showotis ledbetterself isolate
