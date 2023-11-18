The root of Bitterness is one of the deadliest weapons in the Devil’s arsenal and most Christians aren’t even aware of it. Bitterness will hinder you from coming boldly to the throne of God and harboring it will make you a slave to anger, resentment, jealousy, rebellion, contempt and give you a desire for revenge.

Pastor John shares how he has struggled with bitterness and how hidden anger would flare up every now and then when certain things happened. He attributed it to frustration and being tired but neglected this area of his life because he thought he was fine.

This sermon is a testimony of what God has done in Pastor John’s life and how bitterness can enter your life and make you incapable of unconditional love. Fortunately the Bible has the cure so that you can be set free and live a life without hidden anger.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2011/RLJ-1283.pdf

RLJ-1283 -- MARCH 27, 2011

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at: https://eaec.org/webcast.htm

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://eaec.org/donation.htm