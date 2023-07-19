© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GLENN DORMER, INSIKTSFULLE STOCKHOLMAREN, FRITJOF PERSSON DISKUTTERAR FOLKMORDEThttps://www.brighteon.com/04755601-d603-4455-bffe-a374e8936275
https://rumble.com/vky601-glenn-dormer-insiktsfulle-stockholmaren-fritjof-persson-diskutterar-folkmor.html
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jcGdWVgUG3A9/
Fritjof blev dömd av Lycksele tingsrätt för HMF pga videon "GLENN DORMER, INSIKTSFULLE STOCKHOLMAREN, FRITJOF PERSSON DISKUTTERAR FOLKMORDET"
Tingsrättsförhandling HMF Lycksele
https://rumble.com/v25hp9j-tingsrttsfrhandling-hmf-lycksele.html
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3AVjvX3Rckdm/
https://swebbtube.se/w/oxT7msaLFsy8coQvbqEgJG
https://www.brighteon.com/24b502d4-ecaf-4ebd-a423-15f6c13e5ed7
Rädda Jabbade:
https://www.brighteon.com/253d8583-96f3-4fe2-9faa-f4ebdcb60789
https://swebbtube.se/w/jXPPNGRv5cbVU4s5nn2QgV
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ASYr2Y56kbdh/
https://rumble.com/v30zswa-rdda-jabbade.html