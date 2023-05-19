Moms on a Mission | Education | Guest: Pete Hegseth | Battle for the American Mind | Miseducation of America | Education vs. Indoctrination

The radical left has systematically taken over the schools across the country. The average American K-12 student spends 16,000 hours in a government classroom and is being taught to hate America. On this episode, the Moms are joined by New York Times best selling author and co- host of Fox and Friends Weekend, Pete Hegseth, to discuss his national, best selling book, “Battle for the American Mind,” Pete explains the inspiration behind this book and shares details about how the left has captured the hearts and minds of our children. He defines the word paideia and how it relates to the freedoms we Americans hold so dear. We go on to discuss the power of the teachers Unions and nationalism. Pete then shares some strategies for fighting back against this leftist attack and introduces us to Classical Christian education and how we need to recover this philosophy of education that is grounded in virtue and excellence.





