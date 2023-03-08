ROCK GIANT DREAM 2-24-23@5:48AM (UPLOADED 3-7-23)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream about rock giants who are imprisoned fallen angels.
Revelation 17:14 14 These shall make war with the Lamb, and the Lamb shall overcome them: for he is Lord of lords, and King of kings: and they that are with him are called, and chosen, and faithful.
Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com
Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320
For Prayer email:
[email protected]
Donate Link:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Free eBook Download:
https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK
Social Platforms:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024
Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e
Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q
The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271