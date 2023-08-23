Charles Sauer: The FTC is Offshoring Big Tech Censorship to the EU

Now that the Twitter Files have exposed that the FBI and other government agencies used Big Tech as an extension of themselves to censor speech that they deemed “bad”, they are shifting to another strategy: offshoring.





Charles Sauer, President of The Market Institute, joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to discuss the Lina Khan of the FTC to collaborate with the European Union to force social media platforms and Big Tech companies to censor content that they constitutionally cannot silence.





Our government is continually attempting to work through any technicality or loophole they can to compel us to comply to their every whim. The reality, however, is that they can only get away with this if we let them.





Rand Paul and Jim Jordan have introduced legislation to tackle Big Tech’s censorship via collusion with the Federal Government. Sauer explains what this legislation would do and whether he believes this is enough to combat the attacks against our First Amendment.





