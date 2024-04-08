Gratitude is Transformative (Unless You're Doing It Wrong)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gratitude is an action, not a feeling. You must express it to feel it.
Reframe Blame Challenge - https://bennywills.com/reframe-blame
Self Reliant Weekly - the written version (every Saturday) of these videos before they're released: https://bennywills.com
IG: http://instagram.com/benny.wills
YT: http://youtube.com/bennywills
Video Title Suggestions (for the algo):
The Most Effective Gratitude Practice
How to Practice Gratitude
How To Develop An Attitude of Gratitude
7 Benefits of Gratitude
Never Delay Gratitude
#gratitude #selfreliance
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:104cf1519cbe6fe5