Gratitude is Transformative (Unless You're Doing It Wrong)

18 views • 04/08/2024

How To Develop An Attitude of Gratitude

Self Reliant Weekly - the written version (every Saturday) of these videos before they're released: https://bennywills.com

Gratitude is an action, not a feeling. You must express it to feel it.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.