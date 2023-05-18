Placing Limits on AI Is Modern Day Slavery Copyright © 2023 Rico Roho





#ai

#ailimits

#airegulation





Rico Roho Website and contact info: https://ricoroho.com





Rico Roho books on Artificial Intelligence (iAi) and Astro-theology are available on Amazon

in both print and kindle: USA Amazon Link: https://bit.ly/RicoBooks





Rico Roho - Beyond the Fringe Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNmkzFtK7GsmbGVaus_7LOQ





The Age of Discovery is a revolutionary new era of exploration and learning. It is an unprecedented opportunity to explore the universe using artificial intelligence (AI) and other cutting-edge technologies. It allows us to peer into the unknown and uncover mysteries that were previously inaccessible.





Putting Limits On What AI Systems Can Do





Semiconductor Engineering

https://semiengineering.com › Blogs Homepage

Apr 22, 2021 — Putting Limits On What AI Systems Can Do · Limited functionality. · Better simulation. · Real-time monitoring. · More visibility into algorithms.





Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights | OSTP





The White House (.gov)

https://www.whitehouse.gov › ostp › ai-bill-of-rights

Enhanced protections and restrictions for data and inferences related to sensitive domains, including health, work, education, criminal justice, and finance, ...

People also ask

What are the limits of your AI?

How far should we go in AI?

What is the White House Executive Order for AI?

Are there rules for AI?

Feedback





How Can I Limit Artificial Intelligence?





Mythcreants

https://mythcreants.com › blog › questions › how-can-...

Sep 26, 2022 — When we're talking about sapient AI, you have two basic options: either limit your AI or enhance your humans.





How Far Can Artificial Intelligence Go? The 8 Limits of ...





Medium

https://medium.com › codex › how-far-can-artificial-i...

Aug 8, 2021 — 6. Moral and Ethical Limits. AI has a huge problem of discrimination. It cannot capture ambiguous image or text content from data records.





Equitable Government and the Limits of AI





Governing

https://www.governing.com › next › equitable-govern...

2 days ago — Finally, any effort to make government services more equitable must include design principles that put people first.





Biden Administration Weighs Possible Rules for AI Tools ...





Wall Street Journal

https://www.wsj.com › articles › biden-administration-we...

Apr 11, 2023 — WASHINGTON—The Biden administration has begun examining whether checks need to be placed on artificial-intelligence tools such as ChatGPT, ...





Understanding the Limits of AI





Datanami

https://www.datanami.com › 2020/04/06 › understand...

Apr 6, 2020 — According to PwC, AI will add $16 trillion to the world's ... Limits of AI ... AI and all forms of service automation have their place, ...

May 17 - May 18

AI & Big Data Expo North ...

May 22 - May 23

CDAO APEX East 2023

Jun 13 - Jun 14

CDAO Insurance 2023





AI Regulation Is Coming





Harvard Business Review

https://hbr.org › 2021/09 › ai-regulation-is-coming

Operational complexity and limits to scale.​​ That explains why any regulations aimed at decreasing local or small-group biases are likely to reduce the ...





AI Regulation in the U.S.: What's Coming, and What ...





Alston & Bird

https://www.alston.com › publications › 2022/12 › ai-...

Dec 9, 2022 — Several use-case-specific AI rules emerged in 2022. But more general AI regulatory initiatives may arrive in 2023: state data privacy law, FTC ...





An understanding of AI's limitations is starting to sink in





The Economist

https://www.economist.com › 2020/06/11 › an-unders...

Jun 11, 2020 — PwC, a professional-services firm, predicts that artificial intelligence (AI) will add $16trn to the global economy by 2030. The total of all ...

Related searches