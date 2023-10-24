Brook Jackson vs Pfizer UPDATE w Warner Mendenhall

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Warner Mendenhall from Akron, Ohio is one of the lawyers for the Brook Jackson case against Pfizer and 2 other vaccine producers. The case was filed nearly 3 years ago and we get an update about this case and we discuss how this affects Canadians and our ability fight for our rights here.
https://warnermendenhall.com/
https://www.iambrookjackson.com/