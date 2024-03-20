Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(20 March 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line and defeated the enemy near Sinkovka, Kislovka, Yagodnoye, and Timkovka (Kharkov region). Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the 18th Ukrainian National Guard Brigade were repelled near Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen, three motor vehicles, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system.

▫️In Belgorod direction, Russian units fully mopped up Kozinka of the rest of Ukrainian militants and continued to carry out activities to prevent sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from entering the border area.

As a result of air strikes and artillery fire, the enemy lost up to 650 militants, two armoured fighting vehicles, and two Czech-made Vampire MLRS combat vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions as well as defeated units of the 79th Air Assault and 46th Airmobile Brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Krasnoye, Andreyevka, Kleshcheyevka, Novomikhailovka, and Georgiyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by units of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade was repelled near Belogorovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 420 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, and eight motor vehicles.

In course of counter-battery warfare, one D-20 howitzer, one U.S.-made M119 and one UK-made L119 howitzers, one Grad MLRS, one S-300 SAM director illuminator system, one U.S.-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare radar station, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations, one Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as four field ammunition depots.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage on the enemy and improved the situation along the front line.

Seven counter-attacks of the AFU 47th, 53rd mechanised, 59th motorised rifle, and 3rd assault brigades were repelled close to Novogorodskoye, Pervomayskoye, Tonenkoye, Vodyanoye, and Berdychi (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 395 Ukrainian servicemen, four armoured fighting vehicles, 16 motor vehicles, one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, the Vostok Group of Forces' units improved their tactical position and inflicted fire damage on the AFU units near Vodyanoye, Pavlovka, Urozhaynoye, and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 110 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, three pickup trucks, two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems, as well as one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th Mechanised, 128th Mountain Assault brigades, and 126th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kopani, Mirnoye (Zaporozhye region) and Ivanovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 65 Ukrainian servicemen, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one D-20 howitzer.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have been eliminated: a fuel depot for military equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Grad MLRS combat and transport-loading vehicles, as well as AFU manpower and military hardware in 121 areas have been eliminated.

Air defence systems have shot down 145 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, 22 projectiles the U.S.-manufactured HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire MLRS systems, the Tochka-U tactical missile, one missile of the S-200 converted to surface-to-ground system, as well as one U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile.

In total, 577 airplanes and 270 helicopters, 16,280 unmanned aerial vehicles, 487 air defence missile systems, 15,545 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,248 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,467 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,998 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.