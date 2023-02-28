© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Judy Cali (one of America's best psychics!). Judy channels messages from President John F. Kennedy, Indian Chief Joseph, and President George Washington (and other great spirits) on being a child, and being playful! (German/English from Vienna Austria on Radio Sol International) I hope you can all listen to this amazing and light hearted show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio www.outofthisworld1150.com