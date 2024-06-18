Lebanese Hezbollah Drone made a Long Flight over Israel, filming Strategic Energy Facilities & main Naval Base in Haifa

A Lebanese Hezbollah drone made a long flight over Israeli territory, filming strategic energy facilities, as well as the country's main naval base in Haifa, where the latest Sa'ar 6 class corvettes are located.

Image Hezbollah drone captures footage of all sensitive areas, chemical warehouses, oil depots, and the Haifa port.

Note that neither the Iron Dome, nor the Arrow 3, nor the Sea Dome on the corvettes recorded a UAV.

adding:

What did the Hodhod (drone) return with? (First Part 1, - 3 sections of this video)

Here is a full, high-resolution view of Rafael Military Industries Complex showing:

🔻Iron Dome systems

🔻Rocket engine testing tunnel

🔻Rocket engine stores

🔻Air defense missile stores

🔻Missile components manufacturing facilities

🔻David's Slingshot system

🔻Control and guidance systems factories

🔻The company's administrative buildings

🔻Missile testing radars

A full, high-resolution view of the population bloc, with details including regions, neighborhoods, population areas, and distance from the Lebanese border:

🔻Yitzhak Ben Zvi Street

🔻Carti Square

🔻Regular corps housing

🔻Commercial complexes

🔻Savionai Yam Complex

🔻Abraham Gardens Towers

A high-resolution tour of the entire Haifa Port and the surrounding area:



🔻Haifa Naval Base

🔻The main warehouse in the Haifa base

🔻Depth Mission Unit Building - Yaltam

🔻Buildings belonging to the submarine unit

🔻Submarine dock and berth

🔻Submarine Unit Command Building - Shayetet 7

🔻Monitoring warships in the port: Logistics support ship Patiam - Sa'ar ships 4.5 - Divora boats - Sa'ar ships 6 - Sa'ar ships 5 - Sa'ar 4.5

🔻Carmel Pier

🔻Container ships in the port

🔻Mizrahi Pier