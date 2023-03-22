Mission Andromeda (1988, Amiga)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mission Andromeda (also know as Andromeda Mission) is a shoot'em up published by German company Demonware.
The game looks like Space Harrier, but with a more angular view.
There are no obstacles and you also cannot lift off the ground. Since
you can only fire one or two shots at a time, having two wait until they
hit or leave the screen, gameplay is also a bit like Space Invaders
from a different point of view.
Shooting down enemies will build up a shield. As long as the shield is left, hits by shots will only decrease the shield instead of killing you. Collisions with enemies, however, are deadly.